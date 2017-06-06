prncediana:

“It’s my favorite scene in the movie and it’s the most important scene in the movie. It’s also the scene that made the least sense to other people going in, which is why it’s a wonderful victory for me. I think that in superhero movies, they fight other people, they fight villains. So when I started to really hunker in on the significance of No Man’s Land, there were a couple people who were deeply confused, wondering, like, ‘Well, what is she going to do? How many bullets can she fight?’ And I kept saying, ‘It’s not about that. This is a different scene than that. This is a scene about her becoming Wonder Woman.’” –Patty Jenkins on the No Man’s Land scene

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sdAYU6.

Tags: hope that's okay, wonder woman, I'm just gonna keep reblogging these.