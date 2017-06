shipwreckedcomedy:

Stories aren’t the only things she breaks. The Case of the Gilded Lily is coming to Kickstarter June 6th. Drop a dime to solve the crime.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sEoi5m.

Tags: closer..., shipwrecked comedy, aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh!!!, definitely high levels of aaaaahhhhh!!.