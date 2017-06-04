« apinchofsanity: Steve: This is no man’s land. It’s not something you can cross. It’s not…
shipwreckedcomedy: Stories aren’t the only things she… »

archatlas: In Landscapes Petros Koublis An alternate state in…

archatlas:

In Landscapes Petros Koublis

An alternate state in parallel time

The area that surrounds Athens is composed by a certain antithesis, as the vast urban surface meets with the countryside. Surrounded by the silence of centenarian olive groves, meadows, mountains and seas, the city today struggles to carry the weight of its own existence, facing a rather tough and tense present. This is a prolonged silence that seems to surround the loud and desperate cry that comes out of the capital city.

Images and text via Petros Koublis

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rGF4Up.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 10:19 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.