archatlas: In Landscapes Petros Koublis An alternate state in…

In Landscapes Petros Koublis An alternate state in parallel time The area that surrounds Athens is composed by a certain antithesis, as the vast urban surface meets with the countryside. Surrounded by the silence of centenarian olive groves, meadows, mountains and seas, the city today struggles to carry the weight of its own existence, facing a rather tough and tense present. This is a prolonged silence that seems to surround the loud and desperate cry that comes out of the capital city. Images and text via Petros Koublis

