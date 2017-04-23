zombeesknees: davostating: hectorescaton: At first I wanted…
At first I wanted to kill him. But now I’m glad I’ve spent the time to get to know him. Yeah, of course he looks delicious with his big red cheeks. But we’ve all got an agreement that we’re not going to eat Stu. Right? Right.
#this is even funnier considering that Stu irl was not even an actor and in fact an actual IT specialist who thought he was #going out for a job #and somehow they convinced him to be a part of this movie
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ojuCS1.