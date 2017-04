justinoaksford:

It’s finally, finally here *___* After months of work, Here’s my first comic ever, “Ozymandias”, based on the poem by Percy Shelley. If you want to support me, you can buy a hi-res PDF of the comic, along with some sketches, a very small 1 page tutorial, and the full-res PSD on gumroad for 2 dollars here:

Purchase Comic & PSD

Thank you to everyone <3