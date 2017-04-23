« hinry: Lichen Finds Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, Missoula,…

huariqueje: Full Moon   –    Kondratievič Alexei Savrasov…

huariqueje:

Full Moon   –   

Kondratievič Alexei Savrasov

Russian, 1830-1897

oil on canvas,  46,5×63,5 cm

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2oj46sf.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 at 12:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.