« thalassarche: Common Raven (Corvus corax), parent with…
the-eldest-woman-on: Guys.I know. The first of April. With the tomfoolerly.But.I, personally, slept… »

ghibli-collector: More Art of My Neighbor Totoro – Art Direction…

ghibli-collector:

More Art of My Neighbor Totoro – Art Direction by Kazuo Oga (1988)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nJEKQw.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 1st, 2017 at 5:00 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.