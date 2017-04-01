thalassarche:

Common Raven (Corvus corax), parent with nestlings – photo by Vadim Ivushkin Baby crows and ravens hatch naked and helpless, and over the course of a few weeks grow to near their parents’ size as their feathers come in. Any image of a small fluffy black bird labeled as a “baby crow” or “baby raven” is a totally different bird. The most common images mislabeled are actually rail or crake chicks, which are wetlands birds not even remotely related to crows and ravens.

Tags: tumblr lies, really can't not reblog this.