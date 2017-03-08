« wnslw: hydrolize: Someone left their dogs outside the cafe pug…

fatchance: Red-breasted nuthatch (Sitta canadensis), at the…

fatchance:

Red-breasted nuthatch (Sitta canadensis), at the Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve in Portsmouth, Virginia. 

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mDniPm.

Tags: rbnu.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 6:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.