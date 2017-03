wnslw:

hydrolize: Someone left their dogs outside the cafe pug date

Left pug: Do you wanna go out and grab a – a…

Right pug: No, thank you.

Left pug: Me neither. I was just testing you. I was just making sure.

Right pug: Okay, well, I don’t.

Left pug: Well, then we’re on the same page… I hate food.

