« fatchance: Red-breasted nuthatch (Sitta canadensis), at the…

stopdropandvogue: A 3D hand-embroidered floral dress backstage…

stopdropandvogue:

A 3D hand-embroidered floral dress backstage at Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2017

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mneXgy.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 8:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.