What was it like growing up with a professional musician as a father? Was he off on tour a lot? Did he ever take you with him?

It all seemed very normal to me as I didn’t know any different. I remember trying to get in his suitcase once when he was in between tours. Harry my brother and I never went with dad, we were always more interested in the presents when he got home! We went to a lot of rehearsals, and I was in the Missing link video. I’m the little girl jumping on a sofa in the rain holding on to a rope. I remember asking for them to not have the music on while they were filming me as it was too loud and scary.

— Rose Berlin, 2013