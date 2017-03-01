« From an interview accompanying the 2013 release of Delusional Waste

What was it like growing up with a professional musician as a…

What was it like growing up with a professional musician as a father? Was he off on tour a lot? Did he ever take you with him?

It all seemed very normal to me as I didn’t know any different. I remember trying to get in his suitcase once when he was in between tours. Harry my brother and I never went with dad, we were always more interested in the presents when he got home! We went to a lot of rehearsals, and I was in the Missing link video. I’m the little girl jumping on a sofa in the rain holding on to a rope. I remember asking for them to not have the music on while they were filming me as it was too loud and scary.

Rose Berlin, 2013

Video: Curve, Missing Link, dir. Richard Heslop

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mHdPUu.

Tags: tumblr dads, gifs, my gifs, spc eco, rose berlin, dean garcia, toni halliday, curve.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 6:58 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.