From an interview accompanying the 2013 release of Delusional Waste

Michael McCarthy: You’re the face of SPC ECO today, being that you’re the only one pictured in the promo photos and such. Were there always photos of you ever since SPC ECO started or did you prefer not to be seen initially? If you deliberately weren’t pictured early on, at what point did you decide to change that and what prompted the change?

Rose Berlin: I’m in the photos because dad didn’t want to be in them. Dad is old and fat now so probably best he stays in the shadows..lol!

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mb5ZVw.

Tags: anyway, omg, tumblr dads, spc eco, rose berlin, dean garcia, noting that dean is 4 years older than I am, so when this interview was done, he was exactly my current age, shadows are under-appreciated, 😜.