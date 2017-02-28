« newtpotters:In the beginning, there was only ocean. Until the…
moanas: My people are going to need a master wayfinder. They… »

moanas:My people are going to need a master wayfinder. They…

moanas:

My people are going to need a master wayfinder. They already have one.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lo0j6D.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 at 10:24 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.