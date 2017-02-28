newtpotters:

In the beginning, there was only ocean. Until the Mother Island emerged: Te Fiti. Her heart held the greatest power ever known. It could create life itself and Te Fiti shared it with the world.

Tags: something I've come to appreciate more and more, on subsequent viewings, the sailing content is anatomically correct, in the sense of being believable to a lifelong sailor, which is... something that never happens, the love they show to traditional wayfinding, carried through all the sailing parts, and it's a quietly beautiful achievement, that most of the audience will not be able to fully appreciate, but they did it anyway, it's inspiring.