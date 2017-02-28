« thatonekimgirl:non-transferable is a total lizzie bennet diaries…
moanas:My people are going to need a master wayfinder. They… »

newtpotters:In the beginning, there was only ocean. Until the…

newtpotters:

In the beginning, there was only ocean. Until the Mother Island emerged: Te Fiti. Her heart held the greatest power ever known. It could create life itself and Te Fiti shared it with the world.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mIOCZl.

Tags: something I've come to appreciate more and more, on subsequent viewings, the sailing content is anatomically correct, in the sense of being believable to a lifelong sailor, which is... something that never happens, the love they show to traditional wayfinding, carried through all the sailing parts, and it's a quietly beautiful achievement, that most of the audience will not be able to fully appreciate, but they did it anyway, it's inspiring.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 at 8:59 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.