moanas:

My people are going to need a master wayfinder. They already have one.

Heh. So, the knot they’re tying looks kind of like a bowline, but not quite, and I’d never seen a bowline tied that way. But all the other nautical content was so spot-on I figured it had to be legit. And 30 seconds later I’d googled up confirmation:

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lRZrdV.

Tags: moana, tugboat bowline, nautical awesomeness.