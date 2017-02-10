« puppygamer:my brother in law voted for trump even tho his wife has had cancer and is in remission so…
npr: In a post published last week, Adam Frank argued for the…

In a post published last week, Adam Frank argued for the importance of public facts, and of science as a method for ascertaining them.

He emphasized the role of agreement in establishing public facts, and verifiable evidence as the crucial ingredient that makes agreement possible.

Today, I want to consider two additional aspects of science as a method for ascertaining public facts — that is, the facts that we should all accept together. The first is that scientific conclusions can change. And the second is that scientific methods can change.

Far from undercutting the value of public facts, understanding how and why these changes occur reveals why science is our best bet for getting the facts right.

What Makes Science Science?

Photo: Jonathan Pow/Cultura RF/Getty Images

