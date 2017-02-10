« libertyvalley: Mockingbird
puppygamer:my brother in law voted for trump even tho his wife has had cancer and is in remission so…

my brother in law voted for trump even tho his wife has had cancer and is in remission so an ACA repeal could kill her… we have a serious issue with propaganda in the US right now and I don’t know how we can fix it

Tags: politics, redacted, this is so fucking true, a decade ago we were paying a bullshit tax, for fox news and talk radio's monetization of deluded grievance, but it has entered an inflationary growth spiral.

