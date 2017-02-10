puppygamer:

my brother in law voted for trump even tho his wife has had cancer and is in remission so an ACA repeal could kill her… we have a serious issue with propaganda in the US right now and I don’t know how we can fix it

Tags: politics, redacted, this is so fucking true, a decade ago we were paying a bullshit tax, for fox news and talk radio's monetization of deluded grievance, but it has entered an inflationary growth spiral.