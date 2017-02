werspicey:

Red-breasted Nuthatch A rarity for me. First one I have seen this year at the suet. Pretty lady I believe.

Tags: wow, thanks, and yeah, rbnu, i love these gals (and guys), but never realized they were sexually dimorphic, but consulting sibley i see that yup, they totally are, this certainly seems like a lady.