strechanadi: Dorothée Gilbert, Mathieu Ganio Brahms-Schönberg…
Dorothée Gilbert, Mathieu Ganio
Brahms-Schönberg quartet
photo: I. Aubert
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j0xeNx.
Dorothée Gilbert, Mathieu Ganio
Brahms-Schönberg quartet
photo: I. Aubert
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j0xeNx.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.