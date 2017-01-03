reportersreport: David Fahrenthold tells the behind-the-scenes…

« strechanadi: Dorothée Gilbert, Mathieu Ganio Brahms-Schönberg…

David Fahrenthold tells the behind-the-scenes story of his year covering Trump

“Arnold and Tim, if you’d come up, we’re going to give you a nice, beautiful check,” Donald Trump said. He held up an oversize check, the kind they give to people who win golf tournaments. It was for $100,000. In the top-left corner the check said: “The Donald J. Trump Foundation.”

Along the bottom, it had the slogan of Trump’s presidential campaign: “Make America Great Again.”

This was in February.

The beginning of it.

Pulitzer Prize front-runner David Fahrenthold looks back on what it was like to cover the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the @washingtonpost Read the full story by clicking on the photo illustration above.

