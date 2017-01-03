roxymoron101:

I don’t have an entire living room wall devoted to Poe Party/HG Wells! Why would you say that!

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ivIlRS.

Tags: also, haha, awesome, yesssss, ooh, i'm still trying to figure out what to do with my posters, I got that top one (b/c I love it), and the Poe character one - signed - as my ks perk, I think I kind of need to have the one, w/ Leave My Loneliness Unbroken, I think framed and hung where I can see it in the home office, is the way to go, and maybe a cool colleen gara raven photo!.