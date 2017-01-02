falseredstart: snailkites: Decembird Day 26: Fantasy The…

« marykatewiles replied to your photo But did you see/get the digital…

Decembird Day 26: Fantasy

The ever-warring Warbler Clans did everything they could to differentiate themselves. They sang different spells, traveled different paths in the skies, weaved their cloths differently, and wore their family crests with pride, never mixing. Nevertheless, Twi-zi-zi of the Gold Wings carried on with his courtship of the young maiden Fii-zu of the Blue Wings…

This is heavily inspired by the fantasy birds and writings of @virginiagreene, especially the armor designs!

AND THIS IS AMAZING BC OF THE ASTOUNDING NUMBER OF GOLDWING/BLUEWING HYBRIDS WOW 10/10 FANTASY CONTENT TURNING BIOLOGY INTO ADVENTURE YESSSSSSSSSS MORE MORE MORE

