anonsally: Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot….

Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot. Not jays. Little birds that were cute and blue–4 or 5 of them. 

I don’t think they could’ve been anything other than Western bluebirds, but that’s something I have literally never seen in the Bay Area! 

They are So Adorable. They are the bird equivalent of red pandas in terms of adorability.

