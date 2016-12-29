anonsally:

Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot. Not jays. Little birds that were cute and blue–4 or 5 of them. I don’t think they could’ve been anything other than Western bluebirds, but that’s something I have literally never seen in the Bay Area!

They are So Adorable. They are the bird equivalent of red pandas in terms of adorability.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iLm2Zp.