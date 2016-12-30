« anonsally: Yesterday, when I was walking to the dance studio, I saw bluebirds in the vacant lot….

books0977: Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in…

books0977:

Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in An American in Paris, New York, April 2015. Photograph by Angela Sterling.

Cope is the trifecta when it comes to dancing, singing and acting with her mile-wide smile and bright big eyes that illuminated every corner of the theater. She is as exquisite as the rest of the ballet, which incorporates touches of lyrical in effortless, weightless movements.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iMufZc.

Tags: we did the thing where we bought season tix, to the pantages, so we could see hamilton, and it means that throughout 2017, we're going to be seeing musicals, this one is in february, and tbh I'm almost looking forward to it more than hamilton.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 7:54 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.