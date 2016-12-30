books0977:

Leanne Cope (Lise) and Robert Fairchild (Jerry) in An American in Paris, New York, April 2015. Photograph by Angela Sterling. Cope is the trifecta when it comes to dancing, singing and acting with her mile-wide smile and bright big eyes that illuminated every corner of the theater. She is as exquisite as the rest of the ballet, which incorporates touches of lyrical in effortless, weightless movements.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iMufZc.

Tags: we did the thing where we bought season tix, to the pantages, so we could see hamilton, and it means that throughout 2017, we're going to be seeing musicals, this one is in february, and tbh I'm almost looking forward to it more than hamilton.