« “Beautiful things grow out of shit. Nobody ever believes that. Everyone thinks that Beethoven had his…”

steepravine: Bluegreen Lichen With Various Sized Sporing…

steepravine:

Bluegreen Lichen With Various Sized Sporing Disks

One of the best fallen lichen twigs ever!

(Boise, Idaho – 10/2016)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ijp97q.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 6:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.