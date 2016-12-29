steepravine: Bluegreen Lichen With Various Sized Sporing…
Bluegreen Lichen With Various Sized Sporing Disks
One of the best fallen lichen twigs ever!
(Boise, Idaho – 10/2016)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ijp97q.
