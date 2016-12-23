davidcater:

#tbt To the four posters that literally kickstarted a wild year with #PoeParty. What a year, what a show! So proud of @shipwreckedcomedy and the work they’ve put in to make this a reality in the time they did. Definitely one of the top highlights of my year! Featured: @seanpersaudmd, @sineadpersuade, @mkwiles & @jonyricker.

