davidcater: #tbt To the four posters that literally kickstarted…

#tbt To the four posters that literally kickstarted a wild year with #PoeParty. What a year, what a show! So proud of @shipwreckedcomedy and the work they’ve put in to make this a reality in the time they did. Definitely one of the top highlights of my year!

Featured: @seanpersaudmd, @sineadpersuade, @mkwiles & @jonyricker.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ikHRP0.

Tags: for my Kickstarter perk, I got to pick a poster to have signed, I picked poe 🙂.

