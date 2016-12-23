“When President Barack Obama signed an update to U.S. law protecting religious freedom late last week, one provision drew special attention: U.S. law now recognizes non-believers as, in essence, a religious group. Obama’s signing of amendments to the International Religious Freedom Act on Friday wasn’t widely noticed — except among the community of atheists, agnostics and others who categorize themselves as “humanists.” For the first time, the law — which was originally passed in 1998 — specifies that “the freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs and the right not to profess or practice any religion.””

