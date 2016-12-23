“When President Barack Obama signed an update to U.S. law protecting religious freedom late last…”
“When President Barack Obama signed an update to U.S. law protecting religious freedom late last week, one provision drew special attention: U.S. law now recognizes non-believers as, in essence, a religious group. Obama’s signing of amendments to the International Religious Freedom Act on Friday wasn’t widely noticed — except among the community of atheists, agnostics and others who categorize themselves as “humanists.” For the first time, the law — which was originally passed in 1998 — specifies that “the freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs and the right not to profess or practice any religion.””
– With Obama’s Signature, U.S. Religious Freedom Law Protects Atheists – NBC News
