tinylongwing:

Check out my illustration in this month’s issue of The Wildlife Professional! This was done for an essay by Bob Wilkerson and Rodney Siegel which discusses the absolutely crucial role that giant sequoias play in the lives of wildlife – including providing nest sites for the endangered California Condor.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/686269109609103360.

Tags: birds, caco.