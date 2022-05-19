cazort:

geopsych: Wild geranium, Geranium maculatum. Lots of them blooming right now! This one was at the lake. This is native to my area and it’s on my list of plants I want to get established in the degraded wild area near where I live. I have managed to get another native geranium, Geranium carolinianum, established already. The one above likes more shade and richer soil, whereas G. carolinianum likes more sun and poor soil.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684682288614850560.

Tags: the native plant fandom, is not fucking around, they are out there, at the local marsh a team of volunteers, have been out there pulling weeds, in the hot sun, every weekend, for the last 10 years.