anonsally:

Yesterday was a “Global Big Day”, when they (who?) try to get as many people around the world as possible to go out birdwatching and report their sightings. I took a 3-hour walk around my neighborhood (though it ended up being 2 checklists because my phone crashed partway through) and saw several birds I was excited about. Keep reading

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684472722881953792.