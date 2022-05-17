«

witch-of-the-west-country:

rnlaing:

lastoneout:

Op is denying us the fucking golden replies to this tweet omg

When i had breast reduction surgery, i got into the OR and got put on this table that looked like a flat crucifix (arms out so they could get to the girls), and i said ‘god, don’t nail me down’

they put the mask on my face and the nurse said ‘no jesus treatment today’

and the last thing i said to her was ‘jesus with some big ass titties’ and then passed out. 

The last thing I said before I went under was “I like spiders” which is a blatant lie

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684503439128084480.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 5:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.