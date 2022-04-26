Was nobody gonna tell me they had a storyboard of Dolores reenacting the velociraptor kitchen scene with Bruno and Mirabel?!
I mean look at this
Hilarious
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/682607476487684096.
