anonsally:

Speaking of black phoebes nesting under eaves, a pair of them nested at one of the restrooms at the State Beach, and the fledglings are out of the nest. I saw one trying to perch on the dome of a tent and sliding down repeatedly.

Here’s what they look like:

I was at the State Beach because I was checking on the snowy plovers, who are doing great! This year we have not one but two nests (so far), and while I was watching another pair was acting frisky, so maybe a third nest will happen. After 60 years without a nesting on this beach before last year it’s exciting to see the birds coming back. The State Park biologist is going to hold volunteer docent training, and you can bet I’ll be there.

More details are at the Carp Birdwatchers website, should anyone want more plover news.🙂

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/682599084481216512.

Tags: birds, snpl.