babyofpearl:

This Tufted Titmouse (Baeolophus bicolor) wants you to have a flower.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681448601752338432.

Tags: birds, , tuti, I searched the notes, seeking like diogenes, for someone bird-id-obsessed enough, to have added the id, so I could reblog that one, closest I could find was soy-milkeu, who id’d this precious cinnamon roll, at least to genus.