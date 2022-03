My social media is always me, except for Facebook sometimes when Dan Guy, the neilgaiman.com webgoblin, puts things up, but he always signs them so nobody thinks it’s me.

Tumblr has, as far as I can ascertain, no PR or commercial advantages whatsoever, and after a decade of answering questions here, become a hobby, like crochet or beekeeping.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679983982087208960.

