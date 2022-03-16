storybookprincess:

about to drop literally the sickest insider knowledge you will ever receive pls use it responsibly:

are you a teenager? do you wish you had the space & resources & organization to do a thing, whether that’s an anime club or a movie night or a big craft workshop or creative writing group or literally whatever? would you like to do your thing totally for free? yes?

okay, then bring it up to a librarian

seriously, teenagers are the absolute hardest group to engage at most libraries & we’ll often organize programs that absolutely no one will show up to & it sucks. if you go up to a public librarian & say “hey, some friends & i want to do this thing. does that sound like a feasible teen program for the library?” most people will move heaven & earth to pull it off for you because we know there’s an interest in our community. we will go balls to the freaking wall to make it happen

do you want a cosplay contest? a video game tournament? a free escape room? bring it up to the library. it’s not a burden or an annoyance at all. it’ll be like christmas came early for us