Story time! Once upon a time this Kayt took martial arts classes and eventually learned to do a hook kick. Then a spinning hook kick. They are very fun to do.

And the thing that Kayt kept thinking, for years, was how lethal could this be if performed while wearing ice skates?

(Reader will undoubtedly cry, that is a plot point in 2007′s Blades of Glory! And Kayt will reply, Yes! It was vindicating to watch that movie and realize at least one other person on this planet considered the same thing, regardless of how many strange looks they undoubtedly received when hypothesizing aloud.)

Fast-forward many years and there are no Blades of Glory gifs to use on Tumblr, and sadness reigns.

So the moral of the story is knife shoes are a thing that exists and spinning people around while precariously perched on said knife shoes is also a thing that happens and then the aliens learn these are not considered extreme sports.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/678859772841312256.