frodo-sam:

Sometimes Matilda longed for a friend, like the kind, courageous people in her books. It occurred to her that such talking dragons and princesses with hair long enough to climb… such people might only exist in story books. But she was about to discover she had a strength… a strength she wasn’t even aware of.

MATILDA (1996) dir. Danny DeVito

