«
»

lobotomy-jpeg:

Let it snow !

Thank you for the commission @coldairballoons my beloved 🥺

(y’all should go and love his artwork and fanfics <333)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675218959502606336.

Tags: omg, wellenore, how did I miss this?.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.