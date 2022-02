lies:

Poppies along CA-138, 2017-03-26

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675139923110723584.

Tags: if you’ve been around here long enough, and you click on those recommended posts below some recent post of yours, you can take a trip, down only vaguely remembered memory lane, and see rory, and you, and the partner in crime, surrounded by so many flowers, and wind, and unknown future events, that you now know.