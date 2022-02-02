clownmoontoon:

OH MY GOD??? I NEVER NOTICED BUT AUGUSTIN ENTERS THE SCENE DANCING OFF BEAT

HE NEVER SINGS AND HE MISSES THE FINAL ~SPIN AWAY~ THAT FELIX AND CAMILO DO SDLKLKJSKD

hES DOING HIS BEST AND JUST HAPPY TO BE THERE LMAO I LOVE HIM SO MUCH

THIS MOVIE HAS SO MANY DETAILS!!!!