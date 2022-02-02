OH MY GOD??? I NEVER NOTICED BUT AUGUSTIN ENTERS THE SCENE DANCING OFF BEAT
HE NEVER SINGS AND HE MISSES THE FINAL ~SPIN AWAY~ THAT FELIX AND CAMILO DO SDLKLKJSKD
hES DOING HIS BEST AND JUST HAPPY TO BE THERE LMAO I LOVE HIM SO MUCH
THIS MOVIE HAS SO MANY DETAILS!!!!
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675138866653659136.
Tags: at least, thank god, at all, tumblr dot com, I haven’t seen a movie with this much dramaturgy going on, not that I’ve noticed, since fury road, it reminds me of what makes tumblr so incredible, and has since I first joined it to share and learn lbd meta, the self organizing fandom, yes-anding each other, building layers of appreciation and observation, I don’t think most people get that, this isn’t facebook.