Agustín standing up for his daughter has more layers than what it seems at first

When Abuela tells Agustín that he should have said something as soon as he saw the vision and to think of the family his answer was

I was thinking of my daughter!

Now, ofc he has shown to be an extremely caring father. Him opposing Abuela is also meaningful because not only she is the matriarch, but also because the director’s tweets have indicated that Abuela didn’t immediately approve of his marriage with Julieta.

But there’s more.

When Bruno is back, when he hugs the triplets from behind, he says “The triplets all reunite”, meaning that he either had a closer relationship with Bruno than what it looked like or that he saw how much Bruno leaving affected his wife and potentially Pepa (maybe both, considering how caring and affectionate he looks there).

Why is this relevant?

When Agustín says “I was thinking of my daughter”, he is also saying “I am not doing to my kid what you did to yours, because she is also family. This is not happening again, because I am not letting you”.

Agustín is a hero.