«
»

Big ones in the back are mostly Herring. Little ones in the front are Black-headed. I think.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673276397136019456.

Tags: birds, which, btw, gulls, bhgu, gulls are hard, herg, p sure that seeseagulls’ photos, I love, are mostly or all from the southwest baltic, where herring and black-headed gull, are the most common species, less common, but still occasionally present, is common gull, which is linguistically bonkers but checks out, in terms of bird ID mind-bending, I’ve seen all three species in their recent posts, still haven’t seen, lesser black-backed, or great black-backed, but both of those have sometimes been reported in the area as well, so I’ll keep looking.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 9:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.