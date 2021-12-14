ltwilliammowett:

A section of the foremast of HMS Victory with a cannonball shot through it, which had happened during the Battle of Trafalgar. Here, this section is currently being palziert in the National Museum of the Royal Navy and has been available for public viewing since March of this year.

Tags: reading hornblower, and aubrey-maturin, gives one an appreciation, for what the splinters from that, did to anyone standing in the wrong place, when that happened.