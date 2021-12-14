«

ltwilliammowett:

A section of the foremast of HMS Victory with a cannonball shot through it, which had happened during the Battle of Trafalgar. Here, this section is currently being palziert in the National Museum of the Royal Navy and has been available for public viewing since March of this year.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/670599606443327488.

Tags: reading hornblower, and aubrey-maturin, gives one an appreciation, for what the splinters from that, did to anyone standing in the wrong place, when that happened.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 7:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.