apoemaday:

by Antonio Machado Wanderer, your footsteps are

the road, and nothing more;

wanderer, there is no road,

the road is made by walking.

By walking one makes the road,

and upon glancing behind

one sees the path

that never will be trod again.

Wanderer, there is no road–

Only wakes upon the sea.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/670580731018444800.