the way ivan aivazovsky looks at the sea…i think…i think that’s what love looks like.
love is surrounding yourself with people who see you this clearly
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/670561850704936960.
Tags: aivazovsky.
Disclaimer: See domain name.