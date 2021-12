hiimlesphotos:

Wide Eyed

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/670123064705662976.

Tags: birds, no, reeg, I mostly like this for the rule-breaking composition, I will not give the bird more room, in the direction in which it is looking!, it’s going to escape the frame, fly free reddish egret, flop your wings above your head crazily, as you canopy-feed your way beyond our sight, live your best life, here in the anthropocene, into which fate has delivered us.