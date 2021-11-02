«

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/666753012287602689.

Tags: birds, wren, not actually a wren, he or she is a wrentit, but wren is the 4-character banding code, which is how I tag the birbs.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.