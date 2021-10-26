« marioincandenza:“I shall never forget the occasion where I was visiting a school as a writer and the…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/666137754764279808.

Tags: birds, PJH, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, towa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.